Country stars for Tipperary show

Following a sell out summer show, Ireland's leading female vocalist Trudi Lalor is back to the Brú Ború Theatre Cashel with her brand new and eagerly anticipated Christmas Show on Tuesday December 4.

Performing a selection of Christmas classics as well as her best loved hits Trudi will be joined by a selection of special guests on the night include PJ Murrihy, John McNicholl, Johnny Carroll, David James and The Ryan Turner Band.

Also on the night will be special guest Simon Casey who will perform his hit Song The Tipperary Waltz written by Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin.

Tickets cost €25 and include a free mulled wine reception. Doors open at 7.30pm, with show beginning at 8pm. Unreserved seating on the night. For further information call 062 61122.