Tipperary fashion designer Laoise Carey in the national spotlight

Nenagh-born fashion designer Laoise Carey will be showing a new, sustainable collection, 'Ether-Real' at Gifted - The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair.

With over 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers displaying original gifts, the traditional opening to the festive season in Dublin is set to attract over 45,000 people to the RDS Main Hall Dublin over five days, from December 5-9.

Laoise, an NCAD graduate who was named as a 'Designer to Watch' by Brown Thomas fashion director Shelly Corkery, has also received an RDS Crafts Award for emerging craft makers.

Her pieces combine foraged organic material and vintage fabrics, and Laoise has an eye for creating statement pieces.

“I will be revealing a new collection of fashion pieces, my “Ether-Real” collection, at Gifted,” said Laoise.

“The collection is crafted entirely from recycled fabrics, antique lace and vintage haberdashery as a commitment to sustainability and reducing the environmental impact of the fashion industry.”

Laoise takes inspiration from classic femininity and modern Irish feminist movements to inform her range.

“In the paintings Primavera and The Birth of Venus, the females depicted are exquisitely beautiful, yet simultaneously possess a sense of purpose and importance as the focal point of each painting,” said Laoise.

“The essence of the feminine nature is other-worldly, and this what makes it so strong and unyielding.

“This collection responds to the current social climate of 2018 Ireland, in which the discourse surrounding women and those who identify as female is evolving rapidly.”

Laoise currently works with fellow Irish designer Simone Rocha, daughter of John Rocha, at her London studio.

Other local exhibitors will include Nenagh eco-friendly pop-up cards Paperbear.ie, Nenagh artisan food producer The Scullery and Clonmel jewellery maker Christina Keogh.

“Gifted is a celebration of Christmas giving and will feature the country’s largest collection of thoughtful gifts for your loved ones,” said organiser Patrick O’Sullivan.

“It is a unique opportunity to interact with the most creative people in Ireland and discover thousands of original products available only at Gifted.

“Our curated offering gives you the opportunity to secure once-off presents from a wide selection of contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography, and children’s gifts.

“Giving a Gifted gift to loved ones this Christmas means that they will receive a present that has been lovingly created and probably can’t be sourced anywhere else.”

Gifted also features The Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers where you can meet the experts who can help you plan and source every aspect of your festive meal right up to the bronzed turkey.

There will be 10% off everything at Gifted on the opening day, Wednesday, December 5.

Gifted - The Contemporary Craft and Design Fair takes place at the RDS Main Hall from December 5-9 from 10am each day. Full details and booking can be found at www.giftedfair.ie