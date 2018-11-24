Tipperary ladies GAA club celebrate young stars of the future

Cahir Ladies GAA Club held a celebration evening in the parish rooms to celebrate the U11team winning the Tipperary Ladies Gaelic Football Summer League for the first time ever.

There was a fantastic turnout on the evening and Mattie McGrath TD attended as a special guest. Mattie spoke about his own girl’s involvement in ladies football and the great achievement of each and every one of the girls present on the night and also commended the dedication and commitment shown by the Cahir Club.

The U11 team were each presented with a medal and a certificate to commemorate their great achievement.

Club Chairman Liam Shinnick and selector/ trainer Patrick Caplice. The panel who received medals are as follows; Ava Hartnett, Louisa McCannon, Katie Murphy, Emma O'Brien, Eire Grace , Siobhan Reidy, Lucy Caplice, Cara Hennessy, Grace O'Connor, Kristyna Vladilk, Ciara Collins, Caoimhe Leahy, Sarah Brophy, Maeve Carroll, Jessica Davis,Kate Hennessy, Ella Power, Aine Cleary, Tia Kelly and Emma Keily.

Special presentations were made to joint selectors Paddy Caplice in appreciation of the time he has given and huge effort he has made with Cahir ladies and trainer Norman O'Brien for dedication and commitment.

Also to the 2018 Captain Ciara Collins, Positive Impact player Eire Grace and Most Improved Player Thia Kelly. Thanks expressed to Mary Collins, Julie Hennessey, Annette Murphy, Mrs "fruits " Helen O'Brien, all the sponsors and in particular Dolan's Super Valu. Thanks also to Tommy, Dinny and Eddie of Cahir GAA as well as Peter Creedon and Paddy of Coláiste Dún Iascaigh.

The club thanked the Parish Rooms for use of the premises and of course all the parents who brought food for the special occasion and support the club faithfully.

AGM

The club AGM took place last Friday in Cahir House Hotel and had another great turn out.

The following officers were elected; Liam Shinnick Chairman, Mary Shinnick Secretary, Katie Halpin Treasurer, Developments Officer Paddy Caplice, Childrens Officer Orla Casey, Irish Language Officer Aisling McCarthy, Facebook/Twitter Joanne Noonan and Delegates to County Board Jim Halpin and Joanne Noonan.

The club wish all involved in ladies football in Cahir a happy Christmas .

.