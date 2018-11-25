Clonmel Lions Club launches Christmas Food Appeal

Clonmel Lions Club is appealing for your support for its annual Christmas Food Appeal.

For many years Clonmel Lions Club, in common with Lions Clubs throughout the country, has made sure that those less well-off in our society are not forgotten at Christmas time. The club appeals for assistance from the community every year at this time.

This year it is making a special appeal to the people of Clonmel to support them at their various collection points.

The dates and venues are as follows- Dunnes Stores, Oakville and Dunnes Stores, Davis Road, Clonmel on Friday December 7 and Saturday December 8; and again at Tesco, Clonmel on Friday December 14 and Saturday December 15.

Clonmel Lions Club president, Peter Morrissey, said this week “we will accept all donations of non-perishable foods for distribution in food hampers for worthy recipients. These hampers will be delivered in good time for Christmas.

“The Lions Clubs of Ireland have an outstanding track record in collecting food for this appeal, and we can guarantee all members of the public that all food collected will go to those who simply can’t make ends meet for reasons beyond their control.

“All hampers are distributed locally within the Clonmel area.”

Clonmel Lions Club thanks the supermarkets for their continued support, as well as the many individuals and organisations who lend their time and assistance to the club to make this venture such a huge success.

Any person who would like to make an application for assistance may do so by printing the form below, completing it and bringing it, in a sealed envelope marked “Lions Club” to the collection box, which will be located in the front office of the Tipperary County Council building in Emmet Street, Clonmel.

The box will be available from Monday November 26 to the closing date, Monday December 10.

Unfortunately, applications cannot be accepted after December 10.

All applications will be dealt with in the strictest confidence.

Further application forms will be available at the same venue.

CLONMEL LIONS CLUB ANNUAL FOOD APPEAL 2018

APPLICATION FORM

Name...................................................................

Full Address.........................................................................................

..............................................................................................................

Eircode........................................... Contact Phone No........................

Number of people in household.........................

Signature.................................................................................

