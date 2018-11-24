Tipperary man's World War One collection is a national treasure

Tom Burnell from Holycross is one of the featured contributors in the brand new National Treasures Book, which is the latest installment of the National Treasures project that captured the nation's imagination when it aired on RTE1 earlier this year.

Tom who brought along his compendium of ‘26 County Casualties of the Great War’ to a National Treasures Roadshow in Cork is one of a select few individuals to be featured in the publication which is sure to be a top seller around the country this Christmas.

The collection depicts Ireland’s Memorial Records from the Great War for the 26 counties.

Tom himself painstakingly spent several years researching and collecting the information in order to preserve it for future generations.

The National Treasures project was a campaign to collect objects cherished by people and families that explore the history of the island of Ireland over the past 100 years.

The aim was to gather objects, passed down through generations or relatively recently acquired, which revealed an aspect of Ireland’s history, culture and experience. It has transformed from a website to roadshow, TV series, exhibition and a book.