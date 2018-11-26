Major Clonmel funds boost with nearly €3m earmarked for Kickhams Barracks site and new sports hub

Clonmel is to receive a major regeneration boost with nearly €3m in funding announced for the Kickhams Barrack redevelopment and the sports hub on the by-pass.

Fine Gael General Election candidate Garrett Ahern said he has delivered on a promised he made to secure funding of almost €3 million for a new major development project in the town of Clonmel.

Tipperary county council are to receive €2,897,000 under the Urban Regeneration and Development fund (URDF). Minister Eoghan Murphy whose Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government has responsibility for implementation of the URDF made the announcement in Dublin today.

The fund has an overall allocation of €2billion to 2027 and is the largest urban regeneration initiative in Ireland for decades and was established to support more compact and sustainable development, through the regeneration of and rejuvenation of Ireland’s cities and large towns, in line with the objectives of Project Ireland 2040.

Garret Ahearn said - “I am delighted to confirm that Clonmel has received the full amount of funding sought for in category A projects for 2019. These are projects which have planning permission approved and are ready to go. The two main project are first the transformation of Kickham Barracks from military barracks site to a civic, cultural and educational centre and second the development of a regional sports hub on the existing grounds of LIT.”

“The regional sports Hub will provide Clonmel with a competitive advantage in developing the town as a destination and venue for regional and national events, helping to grow, retain and attach families and investment to the area.”

“The news today would not have been possible without the support of the local community and in particular the local businesses and sports organisations that came on board. A lot of credit must also go to the executive of Tipperary County Council led by their CEO Joe MacGrath.”

“This is a project that has the ability to transform my hometown of Clonmel and I’m delighted to have been able to secure the funding. I look forward to seeing both projects commence in the new year”

Cllr Michael Murphy said - "This funding is such positive news for all the many partners involved in the Clonmel Sports Hub and will be the catalyst for the rejuvenation of the Kickham Barracks site. Both projects will bring significant added value in terms of sports facilities and the public/civic realm of the town. It represents a real vote of confidence in Clonmel by the FG led Government and I'm absolutely committed to promoting other proposals put forward by Tipperary County Council for the medium to long terms interests of the town."

Fine Gael election candidate Mary Newman Julian welcomed the €2.897 million for Clonmel town, including the overall redevelopment of the Kickham Barrack site in Clonmel to include a new public plaza, pubic car parking spaces, a civic space & enhance 3rd level education in the town centre. ‘Following numerous meetings with my colleague Minister Eoghan Murphy, including one on site in Kickham Barracks, I am delighted that this project has received support from the Government. It will also see the development of the Regional Sports Hub on the current LIT site on Inner Relief Road & many other projects under 'Clonmel 2030 - Transformational Regeneration.'

As a tenant of Liberty Square in Thurles, having my Constituency Office based there, I am also delighted to welcome the allocation of €1,350 million for the Enhancement of Liberty Square.