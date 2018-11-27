Tipperary people invited to make submissions on proposed nuclear power plant

People living in Tipperary are being invited to make submissions on a proposed nuclear plant in north Wales.

The invitation is being made by Tipperary County Council and information on the plant is available on its website.

The invitation to make submissions is in accordance with the provisions of the 1991 United Nations Convention on environmental impact in a transboundary context (the Espoo Convention) and the EU Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (the EIA Directive).

The Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government has received notice from the UK’s Planning Inspectorate (PINS) in relation to the application by Horizon Nuclear Power for the proposed Wylfa Newydd Nuclear Power Plant, in Anglesey, North Wales.

The proposed development principally comprises a proposed new nuclear electricity generating station on the north coast of Anglesey, with a projected electrical output of approximately 3.1 gigwatts.

The proposed development would also include permanent and temporary works in the marine environment; off-site power station facilities, including a control centre, laboratory and emergency equipment garage; and associated off-site development comprising a worker accommodation campus, temporary park and ride facility, construction logistics centre and highway improvements.

The proposed development is subject to an environmental impact assessment procedure and the UK’s PINS has identified that the proposed development has potential transboundary effects on the environment in Ireland.

Accordingly, the UK’s PINS has invited Ireland to undertake a transboundary consultation in respect of environmental information relating to the proposed development. The UK’s PINS is currently examining the development consent application for the proposed development.

The UK’s PINS will submit a report on the application, including a recommendation to grant or refuse development consent, to the UK’s Secretary of State for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy, who will make the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent.

A member of the public may make a written submission or observations in relation to the potential transboundary environmental effects of the project, by sending them to his or her local planning authority, to be received by close of business on Friday, January 25, 2019, at the latest.

In the interests of transparency, it should be noted that, following consultation with the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, each planning authority will forward to the UK’s PINS all submissions or observations it receives through this public consultation, and may also forward a summary of the submissions or observations.

Submissions or observations received, or a summary of same, may be published on the website of the planning authority concerned or on a website of the UK’s PINS. The DHPLG will not publish any submissions or observations or summary of same.

Contact details for submissions or observations: Tipperary County Council Planning Section,Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh; planning@tipperarycoco.ie or phone 076-1065000.