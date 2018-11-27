Tipperary's Ellie Rose Richardson is lauded for her 'amazing courage and bravery'

Last Saturday the 24th of November a Borrisokane girl Ellie Rose Richardson received her National Children of Courage Award at the 13th Share a Dream – Dream Ball in the Radisson Blu Hotel, Limerick for her amazing courage and bravery.

The annual gala hosted by the Share A Dream Foundation is the only event of its kind in Europe hosted by Muireann O’Connell of the TV3’s Six O’ Clock Show and Today FM with 2FM’s Will Leahy acting as Master of Ceremonies. Eight very special children, who have shown unbelievable courage and determination in the face of illness selected from nominations from all over Ireland received their award on the night.

The following morning all 8 award winners went to the Share a Dream – Dreamland Fun Centre for the “Magic of Christmas” with Santa, Mrs Claus and all the Elves. “Seriously ill and disabled children in Ireland deserve to be recognized and honored for their absolute courage and determination to get as much quality of life as they can. The National Children of Courage Awards shows these children and their families that they are not forgotten about and there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel,” said Shay Kinsella Founder of the Share a Dream Foundation.

If you would like to contact Share a Dream to help in anyway at www.shareadream.ie or 061-200080