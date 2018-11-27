NEWS
Co. Tipperary town’s car parks will be free every Saturday in December
William Street Car Park in Carrick-on-Suir will be one of the car parks free to customers on Saturdays in December
Tipperary Co. Council's four car parks in Carrick-on-Suir will be free to park during the four Saturdays in December to encourage people to do their Christmas shopping in the town.
The free parking will be available at the New St., William St., Fair Green and Strand Lane car parks on Saturdays, December 1, 8, 15 and 22.
Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Administrator Martin Nolan said the pre-Christmas parking initiative means there will be 240 free car parking spaces in the town on these four Saturdays before Christmas
