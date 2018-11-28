More than 1200 Tipperary homes and businesses without electricity due to Storm Diana

More than 1200 Co. Tipperary households and businesses are without electricity supply this morning due to electrical faults caused by Storm Diana.

ESB Powerchecks website reports that electricity supply cuts are affecting 368 electricity customers in the Bansha area, 833 customers in the Glengoole area and 34 customers in the Annacarty and Dundrum areas.

ESB said it's working to restore power to the areas affected. It currently estimates the fault in the Glengoole area will be restored around 10.30am. It estimates power will return to customers in the Bansha area around 12 noon and restored in the Cappawhite area around 1pm.

To get updates on the the ESB's efforts to fix power cuts log onto the ESB Powerchecks website.