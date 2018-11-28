2018 worst on record for hospital overcrowding

The number of hospital patients without beds in Ireland has exceeded 100,000 this year – the first time since records began. With one month left in the year, 2018 is already the worst on record for overcrowding.



451 patients are on trolleys and chairs across Ireland’s hospitals today – bringing the total for 2018 so far to 100,385.



The worst-affected hospitals so far this year are: University Hospital Limerick, which covers north Tipperary, – 10,554

Cork University Hospital – 8,566

University Hospital Galway – 6,821

Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore – 5,362

Tallaght University Hospital – 5,085



The INMO has been counting the numbers of admitted patients without a bed since 2004. The worst year on record before this year was 2017, which saw 98,981 patients by the end of the year.



INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:



“It’s not even December and we’ve already broken the record for the most patients on trolleys. Behind these statistics are vulnerable individual patients, forced to wait in unsafe, uncomfortable conditions.



“Frontline health workers are pulling out all the stops to deliver care in impossible circumstances. But the health service simply does not have enough capacity or staff.



“Adding extra beds requires extra nurses and midwives. Without addressing the recruitment and retention crisis, the HSE will not be able to recruit enough nurses and midwives to resolve this crisis.”