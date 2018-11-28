New civic plaza and sports hub a game-changer for Clonmel and Tipperary

Funding of €2.897m for the new civic plaza at Kickham Barracks and the provision of a sports hub on the by-pass represent a game-changer for urban renewal in Clonmel.

The former army barracks is one of the most iconic sites in the town and has awaited redevelopment since controversially closed.

A civic plaza to be funded by the first instalment of state funding will kickstart a development that will eventually see a new Garda barracks, the Educational Training Board and the new home of Limerick IT in the town located on the site.

The development is linked to the sports hub plan as when LIT moves across town to Davis Road, its existing buildings on the by-pass will be integrated into the sports hub.

The hub represents one of the most exciting developments in Clonmel for sometime, and like the Kickham Barracks plan, work must start in 2019 as a condition of the funding.

The centrepiece of the project is a running track built to international standard.

It will be an eight-lane, four hundred metres track built to a standard to accommodate international events.

Another key condition of government funding was that it must be matched by local funds, and spearheaded by Clonmel Athletic Club, the funding drive was a phenomenal success and reflects the interest in the project throughout the town and county.

A figure of €500,000 has been raised with four local firms - Boston Scientific, Abbott, Camida and Sepam - commiting €50,000 each.

Also involved in the project with Clonmel AC are Clonmel Triathlon Club and Clonmel Cycling Club and the finished hub will also include a BMX track and walking track around the perimeter of the athletics track.

“We hope to go to tender early in the new year on both projects as that's a condition of this tranche of funding”, says Clonmel District Administrator Anthony Coleman.

The funding has been welcomed by local politicians as has funding for the development of Liberty Square in Thurles under the same scheme.

Fine Gael election candidate Garret Ahearn says he has develivered on a promise to provide this funding for Clonmel and is confident that further funds will also be forthcoming.