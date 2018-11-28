Tipperary girl's essay on climate change wins her a trip to Brussels

A Clonmel student's essay on climate change won her a trip to the European Parliament in Brussels.

The essay competition was organised by MEP Sean Kelly and Sinead Bond from Loreto Secondary School was one of the lucky winners.

Mr Kelly holds an annual ‘Meet Your MEP’ essay competition for Transition Year students, which this year had the title ‘How Ireland can play its part in the global fight against Climate Change’.

He picked twenty winners from from Tipperary Limerick, Kerry, Wexford, Clare, Carlow, Cork and Waterford, and they visited the European Parliament, the European House of History, and participated in a debate in the Parliament on ‘How to tackle Climate Change’.

Sinead was thrilled with the experience and to see how the European Parliament works.

Over the course of three days in Brussels, the students were given a tour of the European Parliament, and met with Mr. Kelly who described his work as an MEP for Ireland South, his ongoing legislative roles, and how he represents his constituents in Brussels.

Mr Kelly said - “I would like to give a big thanks to all those who put pen to paper and submitted an essay this year, and indeed for taking an interest in Climate Change.

“The students I had the pleasure to meet in Brussels are an outstanding group of young people and it is clear that Ireland’s future is in safe hands. I was very impressed by their level of understanding and passion for these important issues”