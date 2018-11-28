Tipperary food producers join forces to produce an iconic Tipperary Breakfast

Tipperary food is the best in the country.

There's no arguing with that. Tipperary produce has won awards the world over, including supreme accolades at the Great Taste event in the UK by Clonmel butcher Pat Whelan.

Helping to promote premier food from the Premier County is the Tipperary Food Producers Network, a group of like-minded people whose aim is to produce the very best in food and drink.

And the best way to get the day off to a perfect start is a Tipperary inspired breakfast.

That's the latest initiative from the group as members bid to further enhance the county's rich reputation.

Hotel Minella in Clonmel is to the forefront in becoming a Tipperary Breakfast Champion and the search is now on to locate more champions across the county.

The Network aims to represent, promote and showcase the best of Tipperary food. All 32 members embrace of guiding principles of authenticity, integrity and excellence, thus producing foods of the highest quality.

The Tipperary Breakfast Champions initiative is no different.

The idea of the Breakfast Champion programme is for local hotels, B&Bs, restaurants and cafés to use Tipperary produce in their breakfast offering.

A workshop was held at Hotel Minella to bring together the producers and the providers and see how expertly the hotel sets the standard.

On arrival, guests enjoyed a wonderful “Tipperary Breakfast” which is offered at the hotel on a daily basis, featuring almost exclusively the best of locally sourced produce.

Chair of the Network Con Traas congratulated the hotel on their Tipperary offering and encouraged other food outlets to follow suit.

Elizabeth Nallen of Hotel Minella spoke of the success of her Tipperary breakfast offering, the great impression it makes with visitors, and how this brings repeat business time after time.

Kevin Quinn, Enterprise Development Officer at Fáilte Ireland, highlighted the importance of food tourism in the coming years and implementing Taste of Place into businesses.

Producer, chef and culinary lecturer at CIT, J.J. Healy, spoke about sourcing genuine local produce and ingredients, the great value that is available and gave examples of best practice in providing simple authentic food to consumers for breakfast.

The Tipperary Food Producers Network looks forward to announcing the venues that will be selected as Tipperary Breakfast Champions in the coming weeks and working with them to support and promote their businesses with the best of local produce.

Anyone interested in becoming a Tipperary Breakfast Champion can contact Máire Hennessy by email at

tippfoodproducers@gmail.com