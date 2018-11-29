Tipperary author Ann Gardiner launches new book on love and marriage on Saturday night

Ann Gardiner will launch a collection of short stories called ‘Old Fashioned Love'’ on this Saturday, December 1 at 8.30 in Kilcoran Hotel, Cahir, and everybody is most welcome.

These stories remind us of how courting and marriage was conducted in the forties and fifties in Ireland.

Because money was scarce, a wedding was sometimes hosted by the parents of the bride in their own home.

Neighbours and friends gathered in, a simple meal was laid out in the parlour, and they danced until the small hours to the music of a local musician.

Afterwards, the newly married couple might spend a day in Ballybunion or Tramore and return home to take up their lives where they’d left off.

Everyone welcome to mulled wine and a bit of music.