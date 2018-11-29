Mo Chara Animal Rescue: Sweet little Honey

Honey is a sweet little lady who was found abandoned as a puppy. This gorgeous terrier mix is about 5 months old now and is seeking a loving home of her own. She has some trust issues and can be a bit timid, but a little patience and a lot of treats will soon conquer that!

Honey is such an adorable little girl, but sadly, she is just one of many adorable girls filling rescue centres around the country! Many were born from accidental litters, many brought into a family without enough thought or preparation and many were simply abandoned when the novelty of caring for a living pet wore off. We are urging you to please, please consider adopting your next pet rather than buying or breeding one!

Pups like Honey deserve a chance; they deserve their “happy ever after”. Honey is fully vaccinated, microchipped and treated against parasites. She is looking for a kind, loving home where she will be allowed indoors to interact with her family and to sleep. Adopters must have a secure, safe garden for exercise and toileting.

Fostering

In the Winter months, more animals than ever need our help and so we are desperately seeking Foster families who could welcome a dog into their home for a period of 4 – 12 weeks over the festive season. Fostering saves lives. We provide food, bedding, toys and any medical care so the foster family incurs no cost. If you are interested in fostering a dog, please contact us on Facebook or on 087-6576022. Foster homes must allow the dog to live indoors as part of the family and have a secure garden for exercise and toileting.

Upcoming Events

December 1st – Bake Sale – Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm. Our renowned bake sale returns! Visit our stall across from Thurles Cathedral to grab some delicious homemade treats!

December 7th & 8th – Knox’ Hall, Thurles and Mo Chara Charity Shop, Cashel. Pop in for a chat, a cuppa and a bun at our customer appreciation events at our Jumble Sale in Knox Hall and our Charity shop in Cashel! Meet our amazing team, relax – and of course, grab a bargain! There will be exclusive discounts over the two-day event as well as refreshments and competitions!

December 9, - Rescue Centre, Moyne, Thurles. We are throwing open the gates at our dog kennels so that our supporters can meet our rescue dogs and our volunteers, and drop off any donations towards our Shoebox Appeal!