Elderly woman in critical condition in hospital following Co. Tipperary traffic accident

A woman aged in her 80s is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Cashel town centre.

The pedestrian was struck be the car in the area of the pedestrian crossing at Main Street near Bailey's Hotel at 4.45pm on Tuesday.

She was taken by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel and according to gardai her condition remains critical.

Gda. Insp. James White has appealed to anyone who witnessed the traffic accident to contact Cashel Garda Station at (062) 62866.