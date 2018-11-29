Landmark anniversary for Value Centre Clonmel

Clonmel's Value Centre will host a party on Thursday, December 6, to officially celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Part of BWG Foods UC, Value Centre is Ireland’s largest network of wholesale cash and carry’s with 20 branches nationwide offering both a walk in and delivered service.

To mark the occasion, Value Centre in Clonmel will be hosting a special celebration and sale event during the afternoon of Thursday from 2-5pm. There will be loads of special offers for retailers, caterers and the licensed trade, with the Beat FM team joining in on the fun.

On the day, there will some very strong promotional offers available to walk in customers. The celebrations will include food sampling, light refreshments and some excellent spot prizes.

Value Centre has been trading in the Clonmel for 44 years. Servicing over 1,000 businesses locally, it boasts a 35,000sq feet premises and and provides employment to 25 people locally.

“We are delighted to be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Value Centre along with our customers and the wider community and are looking forward to the next 50 years with Value Centre continuing what we do best, which is delivering great service to the business community of Clonmel and the greater area," said branch manager Martin Loughran.

Value Centre’s on-going nationwide success is not due to a single factor but a combination of them, including significant investment made in upgrading the branch network in order to improve efficiencies and deliver a more positive customer shopping experience.

Through their retail and wholesale businesses, Value Centre serves more than 14,000 customers across the Republic of Ireland, employing over 900 people directly and over 20,000 people through branded retail estate.