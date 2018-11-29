Cashel triumphant at Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards

There was fantastic news for Cashel at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards, which took place on Wednesday, November 28, in the Lyrath Estate Hotel.

Cashel was crowned Munster Regional Winner, for a town with a population of under 3,000 people.

Speaking after the awards, Chamber President Martin Lynch said: “the benefits of enterprise, businesses & innovation on a local community are profound. Not only do they deliver jobs, growth and prosperity for thousands of people across the county, they also play a fundamental role in driving our economy.

“Cashel is no different. We all rely on Local businesses, local community, and Volunteers Groups in our daily lives, yet many of us may not realise the true impact they have on our community.

“This award is a fantastic achievement for Cashel and I would thank Bank of Ireland for this accolade and also the businesses of Cashel, its many Community Groups and all the Volunteers Groups in Cashel as without all of these groups coming together to showcase what Cashel has to offer and display their spirit of Enterprise, Businesses and Community, this award was not possible.

“I also want to thank the management and staff of the Rock of Cashel for their assistance during our Judging day in September and the management of Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District in Tipperary Co. Council for their support and guidance through the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town application and judging process.”

Concluding, Mr. Lynch said: “local business is the backbone of our community and community spirit is the heartbeat that keeps it going. This award recognises at a mational level what Cashel has to offer. I am delighted to collect this award on behalf of Cashel Chamber of Commerce and our wonderful town, its businesses, local community, and volunteers groups, and of course for people of Cashel, all of whom make our town what it is.”