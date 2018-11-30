Co. Tipperary school's students to visit France next year on educational exchange trip

Two students from Carrick-on-Suir's Edmund Rice Secondary School will take part in an exchange visit to a French school next year following the two-week visit of a teacher and her son from Bordeaux.

Cultural ties between the formerly named CBS Secondary School and France have been further strengthened with the visit of Madame Sonia Tardivaud from Collège Ausone in Bordeaux.

Mme Tardivaud spent two weeks last month teaching at the Carrick-on-Suir school. She assisted the French Department, teaching alongside teachers Linda Barry and Siobhán Moylan. She taught about France and French culture to all students of French from 1st to 6th Year.

The Carrick-on-Suir school's link with Collège Ausone was established in October 2015 when Ms Barry visited the Bordeaux school.

Students in Junior Cycle classes regularly exchange letters with their Bordeaux penpals. The ambition is to arrange a student exchange between the two schools in the near future.

This French-Irish Teacher Professional Visit , a programme from the CIEP (Centre International Des Études Pédagogiques) France and the DES encourages exchanges between schools and teachers from France and Ireland.

Mme Tardivaud’s son Nicholas also came to Ireland and joined Transition Year for two weeks.He took part in all classes and activities during his visit and later in the school year, two TY students will have the opportunity to attend Nicholas’ school, Lycée Montesquieu in Bordeaux.

Both students hosted Nicholas in their homes during his visit to Carrick on Suir.