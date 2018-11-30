Christmas
Santa arrives in Nenagh to switch on town's Christmas lights
Family fun and music promised in Banba Square
Santa will switch on Nenagh's Christmas lights this Saturday, December 1
The festive season kicks off in Nenagh this Saturday, December 1, when the town’s Christmas lights will be switched on by Cllr Mattie Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, with the assistance of Santa.
The fun starts outside Nenagh Arts Centre on Banba Square at 6pm, with a visit from Santa and his helpers at 6.30pm, and continues until 7pm.
