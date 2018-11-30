Seventeen Tipperary Gardai graduate from Templemore Training College on a showery afternoon

Seventeen Tipperary Gardai were among the 199 who graduated from the Training College in Templemore this week having completed their BA in the Applied Policing programme which commenced in April.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was joined by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for what was a very special day in the College – this was the sixteenth intake to graduate under the new BA (Applied Policing) programme – and there was a huge attendance in Templemore for the celebrations which continued long after the formalities had ended. The new recruits and their families and friends were entertained in many local restaurants and hostelries to complete what is regarded as one of the biggest days in the career of the Gardai.

This was the first visit of Mr Varadkar as Taoiseach to the Garda College, but Garda Commissioner Harris had been in attendance at the last graduation in Templemore. Also in attendance was Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan, a regular in the College at graduation time as well.



An Taoiseach speaking to the media in the Garda College - his first visit to Templemore.

“I am delighted to be here in Templemore. I was really looking forward to coming and spending the time with the new Gardai in what is a very big day in their lives,” the Taoiseach said.

Among the 199 students are sixteen probationers from Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Scotland, Latvia and Kenya.

There were 146 males in the group with fifty three females completing the class which will commence phase II of their training on December 14nd.

The Taoiseach and Garda Commissioner congratulated the students once the famous drill displays had been completed in the College Square – they pledged the full support of the Force and the Government to the new Gardai to help them carry out their roles in the communities they will serve.

And there was a very warm round of applause for the efforts of the Gardai and the Garda Band who provided the music on the day and helped to ensure that the ladies and gentlemen of Intake 182 remained in step.

While the sky had a threatening look about it for most of the ceremony and there were a few scattered showers throughout the day, the students were thanking their lucky stars that the Heavens didn't totally open on top of them and their guests.

Despite their being 199 new recruits, just of them are bound for Garda Stations in the Tipperary Garda division.

The Tipperary Gardai who graduated are to be congratulated, and include:

Garda Aoibhinn Moore, Borrisoleigh who will be stationed in Kevin Street.

Garda Mary Harty, Toomevara, who will be stationed in Roxboro Road.

Garda Stephen Condon, Clogheen, who will be stationed in Waterford.

Garda Conor Murphy, Thurles, who will be stationed in Roxboro Road.

Garda Elaine Phelan, Carrick-on-Suir, who will be stationed in Tallaght.

Garda Caoimhe Noonan, Puckane, who will be stationed in Kilkenny.

Garda Colm Martin McGrath, The Ragg, who will be stationed in Waterford.

Garda Alexander Harte, Kilsheelan, who will be stationed in Wexford.

Garda Bryan Shanahan, Toomevara who will be stationed in Henry Street.

Garda Ciara Ryan, Roscrea who will be stationed in Tallaght.

Garda Damien O'Hara Hayes from Cashel who will be stationed in Waterford.

Garda Patricia McCormack, Thurles who will be stationed in Henry Street.

Garda Padraig Quinlivan, Clonmel who will be stationed in Wexford.

Garda Kyrie O'Neill, Clonmel who will be stationed in Gorey.

Garda Barry O'Sullivan, Nenagh who will be stationed in Kilkenny.

Garda Peter Hogan, Roscrea who will be stationed in Bridewell.

Garda Michael Holleran, Cahir who will be stationed in Clonakility.