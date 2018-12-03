Excitement builds for ‘Taste of Roscrea’ Christmas fest

Excitement is building in Roscrea ahead of next weekend's 'Taste of Roscrea' Christmas food festival, in association with Bank of Ireland enterprise night.

The ‘Taste’ is a much loved annual food, arts and crafts fair which showcases the best of Roscrea's food producers and artisan wares, and will be held on December,7, 8 and 9 in the Damer Castle grounds.

There will be something to suit every taste at this Christmas food and craft market, including free face painting and balloon modelling, AgriKids interactive farm safety workshops (free admission Saturday and Sunday), and of course Santa and his elves will be making a flying visit.

The Christmas food market runs throughout the three days. Friday night's entertainment is run in conjunction with Roscrea Bank of Ireland enterprise, night, business and community expo in Roscrea Castle. Doors open at 6.30pm, and runs to 8.30pm.

The show line up is as follows: 6.30pm welcome by Pat Hartnett, Bank of Ireland Roscrea.

6.40pm Bizworld - two local primary schools, Scoil Eoin Naofa and St Cronans NS, judged by special guest and comedian Alan Shortt.

7pm Flynn O'Kane Academy of Irish Dance, in collaboration with Ireland's ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Dayl Cronin.

7.25pm Lip Sync Challenge, judge by Alan Shortt.

7.55pm chat with Rob Heffernan and Dayl Cronin. Theme ‘health and wellbeing’.

8.15pm Roscrea Choir of Ages - Rosie Greys and St Cronins NS

8.30pm closed by Pat Hartnett.

Saturday also sees the fashion show in aid of St Cronan's camogie. Doors open at 7pm.

Santa times: Friday 6pm - 9pm. Saturday 12pm to 5pm. Saturday 11am to 12pm autism friendly Santa experience. Sunday 11am - 5pm. Free story telling by Steve Lally. For more information on all the stalls, see A Taste Of Roscrea Christmas Festival on facebook.