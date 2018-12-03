Roscrea ‘People of the Year’ 2018 award winners announced 

The Roscrea People of the Year awards for 2018 will take place on Wednesday, January 9 in Roscrea Racket Hall hotel, at 7.30pm, recognising all those who have made an outstanding contribution to the town during the year.

The 32nd awards evening is organised annually by Roscrea People, 1987-2018.

The 2018 Award Winners were announced this week.

They include: Roscrea Citizen of the Year, Barney Hogan, the Mall Flats for so many community tasks performed constantly with no fuss through out the year.

Roscrea Neighbour of the Year: John Curry, Sheehane who epitomizes what a good neighbour is.

Andrew Walsh: Chairman of Roscrea Youth Centre and community activist and supporter on so many fronts.

Coláiste Phobal, Ros Cré: Junior Camogie team Munster and All-Ireland Champions.

Shane O’Hara: European and Irish Champion Dart Player.

Citations honouring those who have already received People of the Year Awards go to: Dom Laurence Walsh, OCSO celebrating 70 years as a monk of Mt St Joseph and author of the newly published, Sli na Manach.

The Ann Callanan School of Dancing for winning the senior 8-hand ceilí dancing competition at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda.

The winning team included Cloe Hayes, Molly Murphy, Leona Bowe, Danielle Bowe, Emma Vuyk, Nicole Cooper, Aoife Gilligan and Laoise Vuyk.

The Lions Club of Roscrea for 50 years of service to the community.

Full citations for all will be published in the awards booklet which will be available on the night.

The evening is sponsored by Bernies SuperValu Roscrea with associate sponsorship from Roscrea Heritage Society, Roscrea Credit Union and RockTop Consulting.