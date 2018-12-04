Tipperary schools feature prominently on feeder list for third level colleges

A number of Tipperary secondary schools feature highly in the list of feeder schools for third level colleges.

The list compiled by the Irish Times was published this Tuesday, December 4.

Scoil Mhuire, Greenhill, Carrick on Suir features prominently in all aspects of the list, coming in fifteenth place for the highest progression rates to college, scoring 107 per cent.

A total of 68 students sat the Leaving Cert this June, but the figures include those who may have deferred a place or are mature students. When these are added to the list, it gives a figure of more than 100 per cent.

Rockwell College in Cashel comes in at number 22, with 104 per cent attending third level. A total of 94 students sat the Leaving Cert this year.

In forty-fifth place is Cistercian College, Roscrea, with 31 students sitting the State exam and 100 per cent going on to third level.

Scoil Mhuire is the only Tipperary school to make the list for top non-fee paying schools, coming in at sixth.

It also takes top Tipperary spot in the improved list between 2012-2018, again coming in in sixth place.

Other Tipperary schools to feature on this list include, St Anne's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town, at fortieth place; Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, in forty-second spot; Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, at 51, Scoil Ruan, Killenaule, in fifty-fifth place and Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, at 59 on the list.

The feeder schools list is divided into north and south Tipperary, with St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh, taking top spot in the north and Scoil Mhuire in the same position for South Tipperary.

The Borrisoleigh school had 26 students sit the Leaving Cert, and there was a 127 per cent progression rate to third level.

The full list is:

North Tipperary: St Joseph's College, Borrisoleigh, 26 students; 127 per cent; Cistercian College, Roscrea, 31 students, 100 per cent; Clochar na nUrsulach, Thurles, 123, 96 per cent; St Mary's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Nenagh, 101 students, 91 per cent; Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, 115 students, 89 per cent; St Joseph's CBS Secondary School, Nenagh, 77 students, 83 per cent; Scoil Muire, Clochar na Trocaire, Newport, 82 students, 77 per cent; Scoil na mBraithre Criostai, Durlas, 130 students, 72 per cent; Borrisokane Community College, 94 students, 65 per cent; Newport College, Newport, 16 students, 63 per cent; Colaiste Phobal, Roscrea, 112 students, 62 per cent; Nenagh College, Nenagh, 36 students, 58 per cent; Our Lady's Secondary School, Teampall Mor, 110 students, 55 per cent; Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, 21 students, 43 per cent.

South Tipperary: Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Suir, 68 students, 107 per cent; Rockwell College, Cashel, 90 students, 104 per cent; Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel, 71 students, 97 per cent; St Anne's Secondary School, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary Town, 62 students, 97 per cent; Loreto Secondary School, Clonmel, 84 students, 95 per cent; Scoil Ruain, Killenaule, 49 students, 92 per cent; Scoil na mBraithre, Carrig na Siure, 29 students, 83 per cent; Ard Scoil na mBraithre, Cluain Meala, 125 students, 82 per cent; Cashel Community College, Cashel, 133 students, 81 per cent; Clochar na Toirbhirte, Ballingarry, Thurles, 35 students, 77 per cent; Patrician / Presentation Secondary School, Fethard, Clonmel, 17 students, 76 per cent; The Abbey School, Tipperary Town, 77 students, 71 per cent; St Ailbhe's School, Tipperary Town, 34 students, 62 per cent; Colaiste Dun Iascaigh, Cahir, 113 students, 58 per cent; Comeragh College, Carrick on Suir, 40 students, 53 per cent; Central Technical Institute, Clonmel, 30 students, 50 per cent.

The most popular choice of third level college for students from North Tipperary was University of Limerick, with 166 students opting to study there. The highest number of students from an individual school came from Scoil Muire, Newport, who sent 32 students to UL.

In South Tipperary, the most popular choice was IT Waterford, with 221 students heading to college there. The highest number of students from any individual school came from Scoil Mhuire, Carrick on Suir, with 35 accepting a place at the college.