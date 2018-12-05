Former student of Co. Tipperary school is awarded JP McManus Scholarship 

A former student of Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, has been awarded the prestigious All-Ireland JP McManus Scholarship and Trinity College's Entrance Exhibition award.

Haley Starr has received both awards because of her exceptional results in the Leaving Cert, which she sat at Scoil Mhuire this year.

The JP McManus Scholarship is worth €6750 a year for the duration of Haley's undergraduate studies in Biological and Biomedical Sciences at Trinity College Dublin.

Scoil Mhuire PRO Mary Greene said the school wished to congratulate Haley on her success.

"Winning an All-Ireland scholarship has given Haley the means to achieve everything she has worked towards and more,” said Ms Greene.

She pointed out that Haley had a great interest in the arts as well as science during her years at Scoil Mhuire.

She loved languages and writing and wrote for the school's on-line blog.

Haley was also involved in drama and mentored younger students.

A blog Haley wrote at the end of her school days in Scoil Mhuire about her years at the school was published on The Nationalist's website in June.