Tipperary Parkinson’s Association seeks specialist nurse in South Tipp

The Tipperary branch of the Parkinson’s Association has called on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, to fund a specialist nurse for the south of the county.

The association is the only main health organisation which receives no direct Government funding, the branch’s agm heard.

While the north end of the county has a specialist nurse working out of University Hospital Limerick, from Thurles to Carrick-on-Suir there is no nurse.

A spokesperson for the branch said that the Minister Harris had met many delegations and agreed that this needed to be rectified but that the HSE continued to ignore requests each year when its budget was discussed and planned.

“We need progress on securing funding to create a post of a Parkinson’s nurse specialist to work from University Hospital Waterford and run a clinic in Clonmel,” they said.

The branch said it depended on the generosity of the public for its funding.

They pointed out that Parkinson's is no longer described as an “old person’s disease” due to people of all ages from 20 upwards being diagnosed.

The following committee was elected at the agm: chairperson, Michael Burke, Nenagh; vice-chairperson, Stephen Smee, Thurles; secretary, Mary Carey, Upperchurch, Thurles; assistant secretaries: Mary Finnegan, The Commons, and Mary Kennedy, Cashel; treasurer, John Carey Upperchurch; PRO, Marion Burke, Nenagh. Committee members: Dan Ryan, Thurles; Seamus Loughman and Leslie Blackwell, Roscrea; Jim Barry, Newtown, Nenagh; Jean O'Dwyer, Cashel and Suzanne Shanahan, Clonmel.

If you would like any information or have been diagnosed with Parkinson's, contact Marion Burke 087-2967296; Nenagh; Mary Carey, 086-3916726, Thurles; Seamus Loughman, 087-0545349, Roscrea; Mary Kennedy, 087-2104001, Cashel or Clonmel Mary Finnegan on 0861224283;; or Parkinson’s Association of Ireland on 1800-359359.