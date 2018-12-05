Fitzgerald calls on Cashel Tipperary Municipal District to make improvements

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald requested that Cashel Tipperary Municipal District ask Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to make monies available to this Council, as part of the Ballyhurst Programme of works to pipe and fence the open drain on the N74 at Matthew, Joanne Carew’s.



Management responded: “Subject to the agreement of the members of the Council will submit this request to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.”



Cllr Fitzgerald also proposed that the Council put in place a proper traffic management structure to prevent accidents at Ironmills Cross, near Dundrum. Management responded: “this section of road has been included in the 2019 - 21 Road Improvement Programme, and any possible safety improvements will be considered at that stage.”