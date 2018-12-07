Tipperary Gardai arrest two youths following locker break-in at leisure centre

The Gardai in Nenagh are preparing a file for the DPP following after two youths were arrested in Nenagh Leisure Centre for attempted robbery on November 30.

The injured party had been swimming and when they returned to the changing area at around 1.30pm they discovered their locker had been broken into and the culprits were still on the scene.

"We would encourage those using the centre to ensure that their belongings are locked away," said a spokesperson for the Gardai in Nenagh.

A woman who left her handbag in a trolley at Aldi in Roscrea on December 2 returned to find it missing. The woman had placed her shopping in her car at around 5pm but forgot to remove her handbag after she left the trolley back. When she returned 30 minutes later, the bag was gone.

The district drug unit made a number of arrests over the past week. A youth was searched at 2.30pm in the car park of a store at Parkmore, Roscrea, on November 30, and a small quantity of cannabis was discovered on his person.

On the same day, the unit found cannabis on an individual at Clare Street, Nenagh, and in a separate search at Drom Road in the town found a person in possession of a small quantity of cocaine.

The driver of a car that was involved in a two-car collision at Church Road, Newport, on December 2 at 2.40am was arrested for drink driving. The culprit tried to headbutt the arresting Gardai and kicked one Garda, causing injury.

When the 22-year-old suspect was being searched at Nenagh Garda station, the Gardai found them in possession of a three-inch flick knife.

A driver was arrested at Rathfalla on suspicion of drink driving on November 30 after they failed a roadside test. The incident happened at 12.10pm when the driver was attempting to do a uturn on the M7 slip road and collided with another vehicle. Both drivers were taken to hospital in Limerick.

It subsequently transpired that that driver who failed the roadside test was driving while disqualified and had no insurance.

There was an attempted theft at Cloughjordan at 7.30pm on November 27 when the householder noticed lights on outside. When they went to investigate they found a man in black clothes who ran from the scene.

The Gardai believe he may have been attempting to steal the homeowner's car as the driver's door had been smashed.

Also on November 27, two youths were arrested after a car was taken in Borrisokane and later crashed. The owner had left the keys in the ignition. A file is being prepared for the DPP.