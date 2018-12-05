Clonmel family in Christmas plea to Dubai ruler

A Clonmel family has issued a heartfelt plea to the Dubai rulers to allow their brother home for Christmas.

John White was released from prison in Dubai after over four years incarceration in August 2017 but is trapped in the country because his passport is being held by the authorities

“ We wo uld love him home for Christmas. He has not seen his children for years. It would take a minor miracle but we have to hope. It would be the most wonderful Christmas gift” said his sister Eileen O' Brien.

The 63 year old business man, originally from Ard Fatima, Clonmel and a father of eight, was imprisoned for the inability to pay his debts after the collapse of his construction business.

The White family in Clonmel are hopeful that a meeting between the rulers of Dubai with a delegation from Dail Eireann will speed up the release of their brother from the country.

“It was the first official intervention so we are very hopeful something will come from it” said Eileen O’Brien the sister of a 63 year old Clonmel man trapped in Dubai.

A member of that trade delegation Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath said the meeting was a very positive one.

“The mission availed of the opportunity to bring up the case of John White.A letter from the Taoiseach was handed in in relation to the case and great work is being done by the Irish ambassador over there” said Deputy McGrath.

“John is in good health now.he made a good recovery from a stroke over there , heis in good spirits but he would love to see his family again.John and all of the family are very grateful for helping him by supporting a Go Fund appeal ” she said.