Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society celebrates its 75th birthday

Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society members will celebrate the Society's 75th anniversary in style at a Christmas dinner dance in the Carraig Hotel on Friday, December 14.

The diamond jubilee dinner dance will start at 7pm and will include a three course meal, music by the Carouse Band and a disco by DJ Dermot Mansfield.

The Society is also marking the special anniversary by staging an exhibition in Carrick-on-Suir Library of its collection of photographs, memorabilia and programmes from its shows over the past 75 years.

The exhibition will be officially opened this Friday, December 7 at 7.30pm. Music and refreshments will be provided on the night. This is a free event but it is essential to book your place by contacting the Library on (051) 640591 or emailing carricklibrary@tipperarycoco.ie.