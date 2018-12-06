Children in South Tipperary waiting over a year for assessment

Children with disabilities are being ignored by the HSE and the Government, according to Fianna Fail general election candidate Cllr Imelda Goldsboro.

She was commenting after it emerged that figures given to Fianna Fail showed 99 per cent of children waiting for assessment by early intervention or School Age Services in South Tipperary were waiting longer than a year.

"At the end of November, there were a total of 127 children waiting with 126 waiting longer than 12 months. Worryingly there were 31 children waiting longer than two years which flies in the face of an early intervention strategy," she said.

Cllr Goldsboro said that many of these children were on the autism spectrum, and required these assessments in order to get the right treatment plan put in place.

"Any wait is frustrating, but waiting longer than a year, especially for such a young person, cannot be tolerated by the HSE," she said.

Cllr Goldsboro said that the HSE had informed her that they were in the process of reconfiguring existing therapy resources for children from birth to 18 years of age.

"This, of course, is welcome, but unless it comes with additional staff members capable of carrying out these assessments, and then providing the necessary therapies, it won’t help the children in Tipperary who have been waiting an unacceptable period of time,” said Cllr Goldsboro.