Cultural activities take centre stage in new Templemore book



The launch of Scor and other cultural activities in Templemore by Martin Bourke takes place on this Friday night December 7 at 9pm in Fitzpatrick’s Lounge Clonmore.

The publication will be launched by Sean Kelly M.E.P, former President of GAA, and a keen Scór enthusiast.

The book covers 50 years of Scór which was set up in 1969; Tomas McDonagh Pipe Band; Cill Sleibhe Comhaltas; Branch of Templemore Comhaltas; ICA Set Dancers; Templemore Set Dancers;

It covers the cultural activities of all 5 Primary Schools in the parish as well as Our Lady’s Secondary School;

Also included will be an article on Conradh na Gaeilge (Gaelic League) from 1917 up to the late 70’s. Over 950 photos will appear in the publication. All are welcome on the night.

https://www.tipperarylive.ie/

Review available before Christmas

Meanwhile The Templemore Clonmore Killea Review 2018 will be available in the shops before Christmas. Some articles in this edition reflect the impact of the Great War on our town.

The significant events and successes of the past year in our clubs, organisations and schools are celebrated. The County Fleadh was a major highlight of 2018. Some of our esteemed citizens share their interesting life experiences.

A new feature is an article on some of the built heritage of Templemore. We recall and pay tribute to the people of the parish who have died during the year. Thiswould make a worthwhile gift for family and friends at home or abroad.