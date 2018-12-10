Roscrea Red Cross set up ‘pop up shop’ fundraising drive in Roscrea's Main Street

Roscrea Red Cross has opened a ‘pop up shop’ on Main Street Roscrea, beside Madden's Pharmacy.

This ‘pop up shop’ is open daily from 10am to 5pm and will remain open until December 15.

Funds raised from the shop will go towards the upgrade of our ambulance. As we are a voluntary organisation your support would be greatly appreciated, in this regard we welcome donations of clothes, shoes, bags and bric a brac. Donations of new or used items can be dropped into the pop up shop during opening hours. We have received a fantastic response to date and would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and thanks to everyone.

Please pop in to have a look in our shop, you never know what you may find!

Irish Red Cross Branch of the Year Award was awarded to the Roscrea branch at an awards ceremony in Croke Park, Dublin, on April 28.

Roscrea branch has actively and passionately embodied the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and has demonstrated support to the community of Roscrea and surrounding areas. Our branch provides support to Roscrea Unit which provides ambulance cover at a range of events both near and far. During the recent adverse weather, including the ‘beast from the east’, Roscrea Unit was on 24/7 standby and were requested by the HSE to provide transport to public health nurses, enabling them to reach work and indeed patients, otherwise cut off due to hazardous conditions.

Our members attend the blood clinic in Roscrea to provide assistance and in late 2017 the branch rolled out food cloud, whereby excess food is distributed free of charge every Wednesday from 12.30pm to 1pm at the Parish Centre, Roscrea. This food is free to anyone who wishes to take it and we always welcome new faces.

We also support Pieta House Darkness into Light 2018. Our branch regularly provides patient transfers, which are of great benefit to patients and their families.

Roscrea Unit are always seeking new members to join and become part of the world’s largest humanitarian organisation and learn life-saving skills along the way. If you are interested in becoming a member or have any queries about our range of First Aid Courses please phone Fiona on 087-7528114 or email secretary.roscrea

@irishredcross.com