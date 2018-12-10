Major success at Munster Irish Dancing Championship for Cashel Dancing School

Well done to the Cashel group of dancers from the Burgess School of Irish Dance who recently competed at the Munster Irish Dancing Championships in Killarney.

Burgess School of Irish Dance had major success this year with Neasa Rae (Gortnahoo) who was crowned U6 Munster Champion.

Another great achievement for two other dancers who placed fourth and ninth in their respective age groups were Aoife Coyle (U10) from Golden and Áine Hanley (U15) from Cashel.

Both Aoife and Áine have excelled in their categories and which have landed them both a qualifying spot for the World Irish Dancing Championships which will be in held in North Carolina, USA this Easter.

The Cashel based Irish Dancing School had many more victories at this year's Munster Championships. Burgess School of Irish Dance is taught and directed by local sisters Lucy and Alice Burgess.

Lucy Burgess said: “We are very proud of our boys and girls who are working very hard and excelling in their dancing. It was a terrific Munster Championship and we are looking forward to all the upcoming Championships and Fheis”.