Former Tipperary dairy farm advisor appointed to senior post at Kildalton College

Teagasc has appointed James Ryan as the new assistant principal in Kildalton, Agricultural College, Piltown, County Kilkenny.

James qualified from University of Wales, in Aberystwyth with a degree in Agricultural Science.

He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching in Further Education from Waterford Institute of Technology, and recently graduated with a Postgraduate Diploma in Educational Leadership and Management – (Future Leaders) from Maynooth University.

He is currently a college lecturer in dairy production and manages the 110 cow dairy enterprise on the college farm.

He has coordinated the different joint courses delivered in Kildalton with both Waterford Institute of Technology and UCD. He has previously worked as a Teagasc dairy business and technology advisor based in Tipperary and previous to that as an education officer based in Teagasc, Skibbereen, Co. Cork.

Speaking on his appointment Mr Ryan said - “I am really looking forward to this new role as I am passionate about teaching and instilling a love of agriculture, and in particular dairy farming, to students. Three of my former students have been awarded the title of FBD young farmer of the year.

“The dairy herd in Kildalton provides an ideal information base for students to learn from. It’s is currently in the top 1% of herds in the country and is being managed in both an environmentally and economically sustainable way”.

Head of Teagasc Education, Tony Pettit congratulated James on his appointment as assistant principal saying: “James brings to this role a wealth of experience of delivering education courses, both in theory and in terms of practical application on farms. I wish him every success in this post.”

Mr Ryan takes over from Tim Ashmore who has been appointed as the education programmes verification specialist in the Teagasc Curriculum Development and Standards Unit.

James will join the current management team in Kildalton consisting of Principal Paul Hennessy and Assistant Principal of Horticulture, Grainne McMahon.