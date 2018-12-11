Sinn Féin selects Damian O'Donoghue for Nenagh local election area

Sinn Fein in north Tipperary says it is proud to announce that Damian O'Donoghue has been selected to run in the Nenagh/Borrisokane LEA in next year’s County Council elections.

The selection convention took place in the Nenagh Arts Centre last Saturday. Damian has served as the chairperson of Nenagh Sinn Féin for five years and is currently the Vice-Chair of Tipperary Sinn Fein.

Mr O'Donoghue said: ‘’I am very honoured to accept the Sinn Fein nomination to run in the local elections in North Tipperary next year, as an active community volunteer I have witnessed the frustrations of people and I believe that the Council is in need of a shake-up and new county councillors.

“Like any organisation the injection of young people and fresh ideas is essential and I believe it is now time for that to happen with our local public representatives. The primary role of any county councillor is to advocate for people and speak out about local concerns and difficulties, I intend to do this to the very best of my ability and act as a vital link between people and the decisions made by the county council that affect them’’.

“People are concerned with a lack of housing and unsustainable rent hikes that are spiralling out of control, they are worried about the crisis in the HSE and the appalling trolley situation in Limerick hospital. Encouraging people to shop local and keeping rural towns alive and vibrant is also foremost on my agenda as I believe that if we do not make the effort to support local businesses we will lose what makes Tipperary a great place to live.

“People are also crying out for mental health services that are fit for purpose and as someone who is actively involved with various mental health groups locally I have seen the frustration that people are dealing with in this area.

“As a qualified historian I also believe that there needs to be an emphasis on arts and culture in every area, especially given that Nenagh Castle will be celebrating its 800th anniversary in 2020. I have also spoken out recently about rural crime and the need for legislation to protect people in their homes, especially the elderly’’

‘’I will work as part of the Sinn Fein county team to give a true voice to people’s concerns and I look forward to meeting people in the community and doing my upmost to solve challenges with them’’