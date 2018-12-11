Tipperary town store Wellworths reopens following closure in October

There was a great buzz on social media last weekend when a post from Wellworths announced that the shop was reopening and ready for business.

Tony Walsh, Manager of Wellworths for 40 years to its point of sudden closure on October 8, was hopeful that reopening was the right decision.

“There were a number of factors that led up to the closure of Wellworths including out of town shopping, pay parking and crippling rates.

Also the business wasn’t there, as people weren’t supporting us. However, when we closed, there was a massive outpouring of disappointment and loss and with the recent March4Tipp and other campaigns for Shop Local, I believe that people have a better understanding of how important it is to support us.”

Wellworths is owned by JP McCormack who closed its doors in October, as the business just wasn’t there.

The sudden closure sent ripples of grief throughout the town and hinterland as people passed closed shutters of one of the most iconic shops in the heart of Tipperary town.

On social media there was an outpouring of heart-felt loss with hundreds of good-will messages being posted to Tony and his staff.

“When I marched for Tipp in October, many, many people came up to me and expressed how sorry there were that the store had closed. They told me that if you reopen, I’ll support you.

I thought long and hard about it and decided I wasn’t ready for retirement and to give it another shot under my own steam.

“I’ve agreed a 3-year lease and with some cutbacks and now more awareness of people shopping local I think we can do it, said Tony.

Thousands of people responded to Wellworths post on social media that they were reopening.

So many people had missed the shop and the great staff who were always so welcoming.

“Shop local is my new salvation and mantra,” added Tony.

“If a small percentage of people who posted on Facebook come and spend money in Wellworths we will be okay. I look forward to seeing you all again... The guys are back in town.”