Co. Tipperary school celebrates its students cultural diversity

The Presentation Primary School in Carrick-on-Suir marked the 300th anniverary of the birth of its founder Nano Nagle by celebrating the multi-culturalism of its students and their families.

The school hosted its first ever International Week fro November 19 to 23 showcasing the cultures of the 23 nationalities of its 300 students.

Acting principal Anne Millea said they decided to mark the tricentenary in this way because the Presentation Sisters Order Nano Nagle founded has travelled all over the world and the school has students from so many countries.

The multi-culturalism of the school's student body has increased in recent times with the re-opening of the Bridgewater Direct Provision Residential Centre for Refugees and Asylum Seekers in Carrick-on-Suir town centre. English language classes are run at the school for parents of foreign students.

The International Week kicked off on Monday, November 19 with the first of a four week programme classes in drumming taught by Cathy Purcell of Rhythm & Shakes. The classes teach drumming styles from an eclectic mix of cultures from west African and South American Salsa to Polynesian slap dancing from Somoa.

The following day, parents of the school's international students set up stands in the school hall representing their home countries. They dressed in their national costumes, showcased their native dishes and foods, music, dancing and culture.

"The parents loved talking about their countries and put a huge effort into the event. There was Swiss chocolate at the Switzerland stand, Armenian dancing, South African singing and dancing, a Polish Christmas dinner. The children were so proud to be beside their parents at the stands. Many of the children translated for their parents," said Ms Millea.

The school celebrated the tricentenary of Nano Nagle's birth on Wednesday, November 21 by staging a series of scenes around the school representing her story and the history of Irish education since the 18th century. The first was a re-enactment of a hedge school and the last featured computers representing education in the 21st century.

Classes toured the history of education stations with their teachers throughout the day. The tour included a visit next door to the former Presentation Convent, now the Nano Nagle Community Resource Centre, where former Principal Sr Veronica Casey talked to students about convent life and did meditation with them.

Ms Millea said a black marble plaque commemorating the tricentary will be erected in the school grounds in the coming weeks. The plaque, donated by Caroline O'Brien of O'Brien Marble & Granite, will join a beautiful tile mosaic that has transformed the school's oil tank into a work of art. The mosaic was created by last year's 6th class under the guidance of artists Margueritte Kent, Sheila and Kenneth Wood.

International Week continued on November 22 with class excursions to Carrick-on-Suir Library to view an exhibition of projects created by Polish School students in Clonmel and liste to Polish stories read by Librarian Pat Glavin.

For the final day, students dressed in the colours of different countries flags or wore their national costumes. The day's theme was action on climate change, an issue the school has been focusing on in its preparations to obtain a seventh Green Flag on the theme of Global Citizenship.

Ms Millea said their students loved International Week. "It has been a wonderful week of inclusivity, fun and diversity. What we wanted to create is a rich positive environment where our students and staff are respectful of different backgrounds and where all the children in the school feel valued. "