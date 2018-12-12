Christmas message from Rt. Revd. Kenneth Kearon, Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe

In a Christmas message Rt. Revd. Kenneth Kearon, Church of Ireland Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe has stated that the theme of the birth of a baby 2000 years ago still resonates today.

“A very happy Christmas to you all. As I wish you that, I also know that you will hear that greeting hundreds of times over Christmas. But I do mean it – I do wish and hope for a happy and enjoyable Christmas for each of you. It is a time for family, for friends, a time to show appreciation to those we love and care for, our friends and all those others to whom we’ll give gifts or send cards.

“There is much to celebrate. The birth of a baby over 2000 years ago transformed all around him, changed societies and world history. The message he brought – a message of salvation and wholeness, of peace, love and respect among all people. Through him countless millions across the ages have encountered God in a real and tangible way.

“The themes of that child’s birth resonate today – born in poverty, a refugee into Egypt, a migrant – are still issues today, and call us to an openness to others through our welcome and our generosity.

“At a time when separation and division are part of our world politics today, the Christian message requires us to cross barriers and reach out to others and build bridges of hope and reconciliation.

“This Christmas I wish you all, not only a happy Christmas, but a meaningful one, and everything good that you wish for in the New Year; in the name of the Christ Child, Jesus of Bethlehem”.