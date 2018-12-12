More than 20,000 expected to visit Carrick-on-Suir for Christmas Tractors Parade this Saturday

The annual Christmas Tractors of Carrick-on-Suir Parade this Saturday is set to be the biggest and a most dazzling pagaent with more than 20,000 people expected to watch the spectacle.

Visitors from all over Ireland will make a pilgrimage to Carrick to watch the convoy of tractors festooned in an estimated 130,000 fairy lights drive through the town centre.

Leading the parade will be about 50 children on pedal tractors also be decorated with fairy lights. The junior tractor drivers will leave from the start point in Carrickbeg at 5pm, travel over Dillon Bridge and turn right onto Castle Street and finish at the New Street Car Park.

They will be followed by the main fleet of tractors, which will cross Dillon Bridge, travel down Main St, through the West Gate and turn onto Kickham St. At the end of Kickham Street, the convoy will turn onto the N24, turn up New St. and finish at the New St. Car Park.

There will be amusements at the New Street Car Park finish point for children and they will get an opportunity to see up close the tractors. Santa is expected to pay a visit. Chief organiser, Tybroughney based farmer Stuart Downie said he and the other "Crop Cruiser" tractor drivers will be joined by tractors and their drivers from nearly every county in the county at this year's parade. He pointed out that the parade will raise funds for the Carrick-on-Suir Meals Assistance Group and Make A Wish Foundation.

The organisers have appeal for volunteers to help steward the parade.

If you wish to help out email Carrick-on-Suir Business Association at cos.business@gmail.com.