Moving tribute to former Tipperary farm leader and friend to all, George Mason

The late George Mason is sadly missed throughout the farming community of South Tipperary.

George had been involved in leadership roles in farming throughout his life, on completion of his Masters farming programme in the early 90’s.

He joined Macra in Clonmel as one of the start-up members of the new club.

He served as Treasurer and Chairman of the branch while also serving on the development committee of South Tipp Macra.

He was to hold the roles of Treasurer, Ag affairs and Chairman of the South Tipperary Macra na Feirme in 98/99.

Indeed, George played a key role in the election of Irene Moloney as Munster Vice-President and TJ Maher as Macra President.

George’s involvement in these elections really whet his appetite for leadership for farmers and from there he moved into South Tipperary IFA.

During his 19 years he initially served as an officer through his roles as grain rep, vice chairman and a distinguished four years as South Tipperary IFA County Chairman.

George's loss is particularly felt amongst the executive committee of the IFA.

George was the glue that kept us together, or more particularly, the “Broad band” that kept the information flowing.

His love of the phone was legendary, no query too in-depth for if George didn’t immediately know the answer to the question whether it was on department regulation, road transport requirements or market outlooks, a quick google or a more detailed investigation required, the response was detailed, accurate and often accompanied with a chuckle and an anecdote of how the answer was acquired.

For George, the transfer of his wealth of knowledge on agricultural affairs was a task he relished.

He displayed his sharp intellect in IFA National Council and in Department of Agriculture meetings.

His speciality was of course in the grain industry.

He was an extremely efficient grain farmer but, in the rules, and regulations around the grain sector, he had few equals.

George was a massive resource to the grain farmers of South Tipperary and his work over two periods as grain rep was immense.

Indeed, his last day of work for IFA on this committee was a full day's meeting with the Dept of Agricutlure officials in Bach Weston reviewing the 2018 year and identifying the priorities for farmers in 2019.

His ability to analyse information and retain the critical pieces was superb.

Most importantly, George enjoyed transferring this information to the farmers of South Tipperary.

He took very seriously his role as our representative and spent many hours researching and making phone calls clarifying our queries, trying to solve our problems.

This work for South Tipp IFA was in his DNA and he wasn’t going to let the side down.

Above all, George’s jovial character shone through his phone calls (and there was many to all of us) and brought light to our days.

A little story here, a gem of information or an on-point analysis, these calls were the oxygen that made our little committee work for the last 18 years. He always respected everybody, treated every call with the same importance, and always delivered on our queries.

He understood the organisation and worked diligently for its betterment and that of its farmers.

George's depth of knowledge and contacts were also recognised in the wider IFA family in every province. The true testament of this was that almost everybody just knew him as George. The tremendous effort people made to travel to his funeral clearly reflected the warmth and appreciation the national IFA family felt for our George. Oh, how he would’ve enjoyed the gathering and chat.

His generosity with his time, his work rate and commitments to the farmers of South Tipp in Macra and IFA made him a superb officer. But for the many officers who have served with George in South Tipp, the once thing we will all miss is his friendship.

Goodbye Friend,

TJ Maher