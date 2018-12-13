Case of Co. Tipperary man charged with possessing heroin in Carrick-on-Suir is adjourned for two months

The prosecution of a 48 year-old man charged with possessing a substantial quantity of heroin in Carrick-on-Suir, was adjourned for over two months at Carrick-on-Suir District Court’s latest sitting.

Judge Terence Finn adjourned the case against Michael Flynn of Ballynoran, Carrick-on-Suir after he was informed investigating gardai require extra time to prepare the file on the case for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Flynn is charged with possessing heroin for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others Under Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act at Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station on Friday, October 5.

He is also charged with possessing heroin at the same location and date.

Flynn was remanded on bail to appear before Carrick-on-Suir District Court sitting on February 21.