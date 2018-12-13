Belle Voci choir and special guests to stage candlelit Christmas concert in Clonmel

The Belle Voci Choir and special guests will perform in a candlelit Christmas concert tonight Thursday December 13 at St.Joseph's Church, Ferryhouse in Clonmel.

The concert will start at 8pm with musical director Eamon O Malley and the choir opening with a number of seasonal favourites. Among the special guests will be Liam O' Reilly and Marie Kelly. Sean O' Callaghan (accompanied by Dave Corbett) will take the audience through an Armistice Day Remembered tribute singing four songs from the era.

There is no entrance fee on the night with donations going to the Emma Lacey Trust.Emma was a guest performer with the Belle Voci Choir at a Christmas concert some years ago in Old St.Mary's Church.

