Tipperary museum invites students in for 'takeover day' and pass on stories of the past

Passing on the Past is an oral history and research exhibition by the Transition Year classes of the Presentation Secondary School and Tipperary County Museum, both based in Clonmel.

The title of this exhibition, ‘Passing on the Past’ captures the essence of what this project is all about, exploring our family history and having the older generation pass on the stories of their past to the younger members of their family.

The aim of this project was to build an understanding of today’s world compared with that of the past, the different challenges people faced and how daily life has changed.

It allowed the TY students to open up a line of conversation with their relatives about various topics such as working life, the role of women, education, marriage, conflict, emigration etc.

Many of which today’s generation would have a very different experience and opinion of the past. This project facilitated the students in researching a way of life very different to that of today and having them reflect on how things have changed over the years.

As well as that, the students got hands on experience relating to the recording of audio from Bernie Goldbach of LIT. They used their own phones and various apps to record, photograph and upload their work.

The result of all that hard work is the exhibition ‘Passing on the Past’, which features research and conversation in a number of different forms all written, recorded and photographed by the TY Students of the Presentation Secondary School, Clonmel.

The exhibition is running until February 2019 at Tipperary County Museum. To book a tour for ‘Passing on the Past’ or ‘Reflections’ - an Art Collection for Tipperary’ contact museum@tipperarycoco.ie or telephone 0761065252. Museum is open Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4.45pm daily. Close Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Takeover Day

Following on from Passing on the Past exhibition and project the students were then asked by Museum Education Officer Julia Walsh to participate in ‘Takeover Day’ on November 23rd. 10 girls were involved, giving guided tours of their exhibition to other schools as well as working at museum reception, running the museums Face book page and dealing with paper work for objects coming in on loan for the next exhibition.

They also researched a display or object that they liked from the museums permanent collection in advance, to give guided tours in both galleries. A scavenger hunt around the museum was also devised for visiting groups.

Takeover day is a celebration of children and young people’s contributions to museums, galleries, art organisations, archives and heritage sites. Participants are given meaningful roles and work alongside staff to participate in the life of the museum. Originally developed in the UK it is now practiced internationally in Canada, Europe and Australia. Takeover Day helps to develop new skills, increase confidence and change what children and young people think of Museums and museum careers.

Over 200 students visited the museum as part of takeover day and the feedback from both participating students and visiting schools said it was an amazing experience.