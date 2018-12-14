Clonmel Mayor appeals for support for Christmas Relief Fund

Clonmel and Cahir District Mayor Richie Molloy has appealed for support for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Relief Fund launched in Tipperary’s largest town.

In a letter sent to all businesses in the Clonmel and Cahir District, he states “with the Christmas period imminent, people are preparing to celebrate this occasion with their families and loved ones.

“However there are many in our community who, in trying to provide for their families, are struggling to meet the additional costs associated with Christmas.

“To this end, and in the knowledge that we are in difficult economic times, as Mayor of Clonmel Borough District I am appealing to the people of the district to give what you can to this year’s Mayor’s Fund in order to make it a brighter Christmas for the needy in our towns and villages.

“All contributions should be sent to Tipperary County Council, Clonmel Borough District, Civic Offices, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary marked Mayor’s Fund.

“The money raised will be allocated to a nominated local charity located within Clonmel Borough District.

“Any contribution that you can make to this worthy cause will be greatly appreciated and officially acknowledged”, Cllr. Molloy added.

For more Tipperary news read Council accused of taking a softly,softly approach on littering