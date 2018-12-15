Co. Tipperary concert raises funds for Indonesian earthquake victims

Carrick-on-Suir music group Aibreán organised a charity concert in the Nano Nagle Centre chapel last Saturday for Unicef's humanitarian work with children in Indonesia after the earthquake and tsunami this year.

Local band The Straps also played at the show that raised €500 was raised for the cause.

Aibreán member Hannah Walsh, whose mother is Indonesian, said: "The night was a great success. My mother was so proud."

Everyone who attended thoroughly enjoyed the music and the refreshments.

Aibreán, which is an all-girl group, thank everyone for their participation and support, especially thefollowing sponsors: The Tudor Artisan Hub, Supervalu, Sam McCauley's, Kilkieran Cottage, and O' Ceallacháin's.