Come see the Winter Solstice at ancient tomb near Carrick-on-Suir next Friday

The Knockroe Passage Tomb near Carrick-on-Suir will become a tourist attraction on Friday, December 21 when visitors from far and near will make a pilgrimage to the ancient site to view the Winter Solstice.

The Megalithic tomb near Ahenny and just 12km from Carrick-on-Suir, is nestled between the hills of the Lingaun Valley. It is only passage tomb that records both the morning and evening Winter Solstice events. The morning Solstice begins at 8.40am and the evening Solstice occurs at 3.40pm.

Members of the Caiseal Conservation Committee, Suir Valley Environmental Group and Lingaun Valley Tourism will be on hand on the day to oversee parking facilities and provide refreshments to visitors.

A guest speaker is scheduled to attend the evening event. Those attending the solstice events at Knockroe are advised to remember it is rural setting and wellies or good boots should be worn. Visitors are also advised to arrive early as there is a short walk in to the site.

The organisers of the Winter Solstice event at Knockroe thank Kilkenny County Council for their grant allocation and to the Iverk Show Committee, Kilkieran Cottage, Marty's Pantry and SuperValu of Carrick-on-Suir for their sponsorship. Thanks also to those loaning equipment including Noel Dwyer's, Power's Tullahought and Tullahought Development Association. A special thanks to the OPW for their permission to host the event, to those supplying parking facilities, baking and the many volunteers who help to make this event so special.