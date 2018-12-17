Tipp Town N24 January blockade called off by action group

An N24 blockade in Tipperary town planned by the March4Tipp protest group for January 4 has been deferred following an intervention by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The March4Tipp group, who organised two recent marches in Tipperary Town to highlight decades of neglect and chronic unemployment which were attended by thousands of people, have deferred their action following commitments given in Dail Eireann. The Taoiseach agreed that a new plan and a new approach is needed for Tipperary Town. He said that Tipperary County Council should lead the development and delivery of a plan through a working group. The Taoiseach said that models for the reinvigoration of the town exist in the processes that were followed in the Inchicore-Kilmainham area and in Balbriggan.



The Tipp action group that organised two recent protest marches in Tipperary Town has said that detailed planning had been completed for an action scheduled for 4 January that is aimed at disrupting traffic on the N24. This action was announced at the most recent protest march, which was attended by 2,500 people.

"The Group has now announced that the N24 disruption action will be deferred on the basis of commitments made in the Dáil by the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar. The Taoiseach was responding to a question raised by Michael Lowry TD during Leaders Questions. Mr Lowry asked the Taoiseach for a new approach for Tipperary Town that will reinvigorate the town. He asked the Government to “nominate a lead figure, with professional experience and competence to establish and to lead a dedicated working group”. He suggested that this person would bring together all of the relevant agencies and groups to “develop and deliver a renewal plan” for the town. His call followed a number of Leaders Questions on the subject that were raised by Mattie McGrath TD in recent weeks" said the statement.



Speaking on behalf of the March4Tipp group, Denis Mulhair said that the group welcomed the announcement of a task force/working group but emphasises that announcements alone will not solve any problems and that the Group will wait until they see action. “One of our demands was the creation of a task force to tackle the problems that exist in the town as we believe that this approach is the only one that will deal comprehensively with the challenges we face. Therefore, we have deferred the disruption of the N24 that was scheduled for the 4th of January in order to give the Council a finite amount of time to demonstrate their intention and capacity to implement the Taoiseach’s commitments to the town. We will review the situation in early January and if the Council does not have a credible plan to implement the Government’s intentions for the town, we will activate the N24 disruption plan immediately”.



Katherina Ryan, a member of the Group told of the dismay felt by its members when a motion tabled by Councillor Martin Browne calling for 2-hour free parking in the town was not voted on at the Council’s November meeting.

She said a survey of the businesses in the town showed that 99% of businesses want 2-hour free parking. Somehow, the Council kicked kicking the can down the road and having a review instead.

"One of the things we will be taking into account in deciding whether to go ahead with the N24 disruption is whether the Council votes in its January meeting to introduce 2-hour parking. The review is only a delay mechanism. The current system is a tax on shoppers and it is killing the retail sector in a town that is already struggling. ”, added Ms Ryan.



According to Ms Ryan, “effectively, the N24 traffic disruption event is now on hold to see if the Council implements the Taoiseach’s commitments to the town and also to see if the Council will vote on 2-hour free parking at its January meeting”.