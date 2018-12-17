Hospital serving north Tipperary worst hit today

University Hospital Limerick, which has Tipperary in its catchment area, is the worst hit hospital in the country this morning with 44 people awaiting beds.

416 admitted patients were waiting for beds nationally this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 283 are waiting in the emergency department, while 133 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are:University Hospital Limerick - 44

Letterkenny University Hospital - 29

Cork University Hospital - 28

Every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting in the Emergency Department for a bed and how many are waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. The INMO started Trolley Watch in 2004.